SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities say a fire Wednesday morning in Sheboygan caused an estimated $8,000 in damages and left one person without a home.

According to a release from the Sheboygan Fire Department, crews responded at 9:04 a.m. to a reported apartment fire on the 1000 block of North 8th Street.

Officials say the first fire engine made it to the scene in under two minutes from the initial call and firefighters that entered the apartment building were faced with heavy smoke and heat coming from the second floor.

Once crews located the fire, they quickly put it out while searching the rest of the building for any remaining residents.

Authorities say no one was injured but the fire, in total, caused an estimated $8,000 worth of damage and left one person without a home.

At this time, no other information is available on this incident and the Sheboygan Fire Department is currently investigating the cause of the fire.