SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – The search for a missing 26-year-old man in Sheboygan who is believed to have jumped in the water Monday night has been discontinued.

According to a release, Wednesday morning around 9:30 a.m., the Sheboygan Fire Department alongside many others continued searching for the missing man.

Witnesses believe the man ran down the pier and jumped into the water around 10:30 p.m. on Monday. Search and rescue options immediately were conducted until 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday when efforts were discontinued due to hazardous water conditions.

According to the Sheboygan Fire Department, water conditions were reevaluated on Wednesday morning and it was determined that conditions were safe for searching. Divers checked areas of the harbor and were unable to locate the victim.

As of 4:00 p.m., the search has been discontinued and the family has been notified.

Local 5 will update this if more information is made available.