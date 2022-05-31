SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities are searching Lake Michigan for a man who is believed to have jumped from the north break wall.

According to the Sheboygan Fire Department, on May 30 around 10:30 p.m. crews were sent to help the Sheboygan Police Department look for a man who might have jumped into Lake Michigan. It is believed that he jumped from the north break wall.

The man’s family told authorities that he was last seen removing his clothing and running down the break wall. He reportedly had the intent of jumping into the water.

Multiple departments searched for the man including:

The Sheboygan County Dive Team

Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office

US Coast Guard Station Sheboygan

US Coast Guard Helicopter

The search was stopped around 2 a.m. due to lake and weather conditions. Authorities say that the search will start again on May 31 around 8 a.m.

No additional information was provided, Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.