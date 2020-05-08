Sheboygan Barn Fire Results in Total Loss

TOWN OF WILSON, Wis. (WFRV) – Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a barn fire at 2:33 am Friday.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

According to the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, the barn is considered to be a total loss.

Several departments were called in to help with the fire: Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, Town of Wilson Fire Department, Sheboygan Falls Fire Department, Oostburg Fire Department, Town of Sheboygan Falls Fire Department, Kohler Fire Department, Town of Sheboygan Fire Department, and the Sheboygan County Fire Investigation Team.