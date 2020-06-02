LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Sheboygan cancels 4th of July fireworks

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Sheboygan’s 2020 4th of July fireworks have been canceled, according to a release from Mayor Mike Vandersteen.

Vandersteen says the City of Sheboygan, along with sponsor Festival Foods, decided to cancel the fireworks due to guidance in Sheboygan County’s ‘Safe Restart’ plan put in place by the Sheboygan County Division of Public Health. The plan outlines regulations recommend outdoor events should allow for all people to maintain 6 feet physical distance from others and gatherings should be limited to 25 people or less.

“In our announcement on April 30, 2020, regarding the 4th of July festivities, we stated the fireworks plans would be finalized by June 1, 2020. That announcement mentioned the possibility postponing the fireworks until Labor Day weekend,” Vandersteen said. “However, that option is no longer viable and the decision has been made to fully cancel the fireworks this year. Given that Festival Foods has been a major sponsor of the fireworks for many years and the city values this partnership, city leaders felt it was the best decision to cancel given the uncertain times.”

All 4th of July celebrations, including beach events, Deland Park events, the parade, and all other festivities, will not be hosted by the City of Sheboygan. No fires on city beaches will be allowed on July 4th, unless they are within the recreational fire rings per city regulations.

Uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus has caused numerous events to be canceled or adjusted, including:

