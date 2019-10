SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) — A child on a bicycle has died in the Sheboygan after an accident with a city garbage truck.

According to Sheboygan Police, a report of an injury accident arrived around 10:27 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Police say the child died as a result of injuries sustained in the accident.

Wisconsin State Patrol has been contacted to conduct the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing.

Stick with Local 5 on-air and online for updates to this story.