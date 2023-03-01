SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – A children’s museum in Sheboygan, which was forced to close following $150,000 in damages due to bursting water pipes on Christmas 2022, has announced its reopening plans.

The Above and Beyond Children’s Museum closed indefinitely on December 25, 2022, after all four floors of the museum experienced water and ice damage.

Knowing we were unable to serve families and children through a safe, clean, indoor space that is so beloved has been the most difficult part of all of this. Especially in the winter time. One of the biggest silver linings is that we have been able to assess the museum top to bottom to make our space as efficient and safe as possible moving forward. Jackie Erdman, Above and Beyond’s Executive Director

Since the incident, officials with the museum have praised fundraising efforts throughout the community, including one event hosted by 3 Sheeps Brewing Company in late January.

“We wish to extend deep gratitude to the community partners, organizations, businesses, and volunteers who have offered their support and assistance as the team navigates this situation,” added Erdman.

Officials with Above and Beyond did note that despite insurance covering the cost of repairs, the museum sought donations to recover lost revenue from admissions during the closure.

A few new highlights have also been added in addition to the repairs made during the restoration process:

New pieces installed in the Calming Corner

Introduction of Sensory Seekers Backpacks (special kits for neurodiverse children and individuals)

New paint for the Glow Room

Updated public restrooms with new fixtures donated by Kohler Co.

Additional safety features added including higher spiral staircase railings and slip-resistant spiral stair covers

Wall decor of individual hand-painted tiles created by the community decorates the back stairwell

The Above and Beyond Children’s Museum will reopen its historic downtown Sheboygan building on March 7, however, the museum is continuing fundraising efforts to raise $20,000 in hopes of reaching its original goal of $100,000.

Erdman also stated that volunteers are still desperately needed as the museum prepares for its reopening.

A Grand Reopening Celebration will be hosted on March 12 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will include a celebratory balloon drop, with other special activities and crafts planned.

More information about the museum’s upcoming events as well as ways to donate can be found here.