Sheboygan Citgo worker killed after being struck in parking lot

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – A Citgo employee in Sheboygan has died after being struck by a car in the parking lot.

According to the Sheboygan Police Department, around 1:32 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to a report of a person struck by a car in the parking lot of the Citgo gas station at 610 S. 14th Street.

Officers say the person who was struck was an employee and was in the parking lot accessing equipment located in a service cavity.

Responding officers and Sheboygan Fire paramedics say they attempted lifesaving first aid but were unsuccessful. The worker died from injuries sustained in the crash.

The driver of the car remained on scene and is being fully cooperative with the

investigation.

At this time, the crash remains under investigation as a fatal traffic accident.

