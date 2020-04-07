Sheboygan closes areas in community where social distancing is tough

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Sheboygan Police Department announced on Tuesday that the City of Sheboygan has closed all playgrounds, picnic shelters, park restrooms, team sport activities, and other areas where it is hard to practice social distancing.

Officials say this was ordered in response to Wisconsin’s Safer at Home order.

The police department notes that the disc golf course at Vollrath Park will remain closed but the skate skate park in Kiwanis Park and the disc golf course in Jaycee Park are still open and are being monitored by the city staff.

Authorities say if users do not adhere to the social distancing rule, the city will close the areas.

