WALDO, Wis. (WFRV) – Law enforcement in Sheboygan County is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager who was last seen on December 26 in Waldo, Wisconsin.

According to the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, 13-year-old Colt Klinzing was last seen leaving his foster residence on Lake Drive in Waldo.

Authorities say he was wearing a gray jacket when he was last seen.

Colt is about 5’2″, 130 lbs, with blue eyes and brown hair. Deputies believe Klinzing to be staying in the Sheboygan or Manitowoc area.

Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office

If you have information relating to his whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Department. If you want to report his whereabouts but wish to remain anonymous you can submit a tip at Sheboygan Countywide Crimestoppers.

No other information was provided.

Local 5 will update this story when new details are released.