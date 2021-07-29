LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Sheboygan Co. deputies respond to ‘tactical situation’ in Plymouth

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office announced officers responded to a ‘tactical situation’ that ended peaceably on Thursday afternoon.

According to deputies at around 1:05 p.m., deputies initially responded to the W4400 block CTH C in the Town of Plymouth for a welfare check. During this investigation, the call for service reportedly changed into a tactical situation which ended peaceably at around 4:45 p.m.

Officials say that a Plymouth man was taken from the scene and to the hospital for medical assessment. The following agencies were involved: The Plymouth Police Department, The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, Orange Cross Ambulance, and The Sheboygan County Highway Department.

