RHINE, Wis. (WFRV) – An ongoing investigation has revealed new information on the two dead bodies found Friday inside a Sheboygan County Home.

In a release from the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, authorities say the two dead bodies were from an incident of domestic homicide and suicide.

Officials say the suspect, 56-year-old Douglas Lax, shot and killed his spouse, 61-year-old Jane Fontaine. They say Lax then used the same firearm to shoot himself.

The Sheriff’s Office wishes to acknowledge that this domestic incident, while incredibly unfortunate, is not uncommon. Sheboygan County has a strong relationship with our social service partners. If you are involved in an abusive relationship and need help, call 911 or our non-emergency line (920) 459-3112. Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office

No additional details were provided, Local 5 will update this story if more information is released.