Sheboygan Co. Sheriff looking for person who shined laser at boat drivers

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an unknown suspect who was shining a green laser at Sheriff’s Department and Coast Guard boats.

According to authorities, on July 3 around 9:15 p.m., an unknown person who was on the North Pier was shining a green laser at Sheboygan County Water Safety Patrol and the United States Coast Guard boats. The laser reportedly caused some temporary loss of vision.

When authorities tried to find the suspect, they were not able to due to the number of people on the pier.

The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office is asking for anyone with information to contact the authorities at 920-459-3111.