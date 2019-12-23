Sheboygan Co. Sheriff searching for Green Bay man after high-speed chase

OOSTBURG, Wis. (WFRV) — The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office says they are searching for a Green Bay man who fled from authorities early Monday morning.

The Sheriff’s Office reports the man is hiding from deputies in the Oostburg area.

The man reportedly led deputies in Ozaukee County on a high-speed chase but was able to get away.

He reportedly abandoned the car. Deputies say they found heroin inside the car when it was located.

Officials say they’ve been searching for the man since about 2:30 a.m. in Oostburg. He reportedly knocked on a number of doors.

The Sheriff’s Office says the man is believed to have kicked in a garage door while trying to hide.

Deputies say the man is believed to be Indian, about 6’4″, wearing a red and blue sweatshirt, and blue jeans. He is believed to have black hair and weigh about 220 pounds.

If anyone sees the man, contact the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Department at 920-459-3111.