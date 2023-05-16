SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Sheboygan County say they’ve found a body after hours of searching the Sheboygan River.

According to an updated press release, recovery efforts for a reported individual in the Sheboygan River were suspended Monday night due to visibility and resumed Tuesday morning at around 10:00 a.m.

Members from the Wisconsin DNR and Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office began searching the river and utilized various sonar devices. At around 10:45 a.m., the DNR’s remotely operated vehicle located the subject roughly 12 feet below the surface.

Divers were sent in to recover the body, identified as 25-year-old Lee Lor from Sheboygan. Lor’s body was turned over to the Sheboygan County Coroner’s Office.

No additional details were provided.

