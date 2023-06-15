SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis. (WFRV) – A Sheboygan County establishment is recalling thousands of pounds of pork sausage links that may be contaminated.

According to the United States Department of Agriculture, Johnsonville LLC, a Sheboygan Falls company, is recalling around 42,062 pounds of ready-to-eat “Beddar with Cheddar” pork sausage links that may be contaminated with extraneous materials.

The thin strands of black plastic fibers are the main worry of contamination. The product was produced on January 26, 2023, and the following is subject to recall:

14-oz. vacuum-packed packages of “Johnsonville BEDDAR with CHEDDAR Smoked Sausage links MADE WITH 100% PREMIUM PORK” with a Best By 07/11/2023 C35 code date printed on the back.

(U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service)

The products subject to recall bear the establishment number “EST. 34224” inside the USDA mark of inspection. This item was shipped to retail locations in Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, and Texas.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of this product, but anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service is concerned that some products may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers.

Consumers who have purchased this product are urged not to consume them and throw them away or return to the place of purchase immediately.