ST. ANNA, Wis. (WFRV) – To say Peter and Cathy Pagelow are devoted supper clubbers might be an understatement.

We met them at Schwarz’s Supper Club, which has been at the same location in St. Anna, Calumet County, Wisconsin, since 1957.

According to the Pagelows, they have been at Schwarz’s every Friday night since 1984, with the exception of a couple of camping trips and the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We love it here,” Cathy explained. “The food is delicious, and we enjoy the people. They’ve become our very good friends.”

While the couple sipped on their cocktails in the expansive bar, other customers often met them with a big hug.

“We loved coming here, my husband and I, because it was a nice release from a week of work when we were working,” explained Cathy. “It just made me so happy to think I was coming here!”

They know most of the servers and chefs by name. Since this is the third generation operating the club, chances are if you guessed they were a Schwarz, you’d be right.

Still, friendliness and a connection among the workers and clientele keep the Pagelows returning, even in retirement.

Cathy’s drink of choice is a rhine wine with diet coke and a slice of lemon!

It’s a drink co-owner Lisa Schwarz says she’s been serving since the ’80s. She strongly recommends Grandma Scharz’s pickled mushrooms as a garnish or at least on the side.

Schwarz’s Supper Club is located at W1688 Sheboygan Road, right on the border of Calumet and Sheboygan Counties.

They are closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. They operate from 3:30 until 8:30 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.