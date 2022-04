SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash in the City of Sheboygan Falls on WIS 32 at WIS 23 has closed down all lanes of traffic.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), the incident happened around 8:30 p.m. and will take about 2 hours to clear.

The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office is responding and handling the incident.

