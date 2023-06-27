LYNDON, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is dead and another person is seriously injured following a two-vehicle, head-on crash in Sheboygan County Saturday night.

According to a release from the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, the Sheboygan County Emergency Communications Center got a call at 10:52 p.m. about a vehicle driving the wrong way on State Highway 57.

Authorities say the incident led to a two-vehicle, head-on crash on State Highway 57 near County Road N in the Town of Lyndon.

The driver going in the wrong direction was pronounced dead at the scene and was later identified as 69-year-old Scott K. Hartenberger.

The driver of the other vehicle, a woman from Cedar Grove, was taken by ambulance to the Aurora Medical Center Grafton with what officials say were serious injuries.

At this time no other details are available and the incident remains under investigation.

Local Five will update this story if more information is released.