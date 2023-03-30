SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development has received a letter from a furniture company in Sheboygan County on its intentions to close and lay off 162 employees.

MillerKnoll says they’ll be permanently closing operations at its facility located at 2218 Julson Court Sheboygan. As a result, 162 employees will be permanently laid off no later than September 29, 2023, and beginning as early as May 23.

Officials say that the employees that are being permanently laid off are in both hourly and salary positions, with some of them being represented by one of two unions, including the United Steelworkers and the IUE-CWA Local 800.

According to MillerKnoll, there are bumping rights available to the employees who are covered by the union collective bargaining agreements.

Anyone with questions regarding the closure can contact Fallon Phillip at (920) 483-0269 for further information.

No additional details were provided.