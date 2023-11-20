PLYMOUTH, Wis. (WFRV) – Sometimes, those who have served our country need a little service of their own through the help of man’s best friend.

When Torre Willadsen was training bomb dogs for the Marines, he saw how the bond between injured soldiers and dogs would help them through their recovery.

He says, “I saw what the dogs did for morale with the handlers and even when there was downtime, other marines would come through just to get a feeling of home.”

This inspired Willadsen to start Dogs 2 Dog Tags, a nonprofit organization pairing dogs with veterans. Since its inception in 2014, the organization has paired 33 veterans with dogs.

“It was a way for me to pay back. America’s a great country. When I was reached out to help pay back, I was already 40, so I couldn’t join the military, but I believed in helping save our guys and whatever that took, I was more than willing to do it,” Willadsen says.

A headquarters for the nonprofit with kennels and offices is expected to be built by spring.

Dogs 2 Dog Tags works with veteran organizations and shelters to make it all possible. For more information on how you can get involved with the cause or donate, click here.