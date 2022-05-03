SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – A popular pizza place that has been serving Sheboygan County since 1990 says it will ‘soon’ be carryout only if it cannot hire any new delivery drivers.

Pit Stop Pizza posted on its Facebook page that it is looking for delivery drivers after hiring only one in the past six months. Due to the lack of applications/hiring the business says they may have to switch to carryout only.

Those who are interested must be over 18-years-old, and it was mentioned that drivers can possibly make up to $25 an hour.

In full the Facebook post said:

Soon we will be carryout only if we do not get applications for dirvers or get any drivers hired. We have been trying for the last six months with only one yes I said one. So if you happen to know anyone over the age of 18 that is looking for a cool kick a** job with potential to make up to 25 bucks an hour, encourage them to apply at pitstoppizza.biz or stop in anytime between the hours of 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and talk to Andy, Sam, Chris or Paul. Pull or part-time available, nights and weekends too. We are very flexible with the scheduling. We can work around you. Apply today. Pit Stop Pizza

On Pit Stop Pizza’s website, it mentions two locations in the Sheboygan area. One in Sheboygan and another in Sheboygan Falls.

Local 5 will update this story if more details are provided.