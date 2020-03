SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early morning barn fire on Sunday.

Officials say at around 2 a.m., they responded to a report of a barn fire at N9570 Turba Court, in the Town of Russell.

No injuries were reported in this incident.

Deputies report the structure of the barn was a total loss.

Authorities say the barn contained woodworking equipment, a Jersey cow, and a beef calf.

