SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities say one man was arrested Tuesday evening and is facing multiple charges after allegedly starting a physical disturbance, resisting arrest, and purposefully setting a house on fire.

According to a release from the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, the Sheboygan County Emergency Dispatch Center received a call at 4:24 p.m. about a disturbance in the N6100 block of Sunset Avenue in Sheboygan Falls.

Officials say the caller reported a neighbor had a protective order against a man who had just entered her home. The caller says the man had physically attacked the woman, was destroying her property, was threatening to burn down the home, and was engaging in self-harm.

Deputies responded to the scene and the first deputy on scene said they were able to see the man inside dumping gasoline throughout the home. Authorities say the deputy entered the home and in response, the man lit a fire that was ultimately fueled by the gasoline.

The male was said to then be resistant to arrest as the deputy attempted to subdue the man and take him into custody. A second deputy arrived on the scene and attempted to help restrain the man as he continued to physically resist.

Officials say the two deputies had to then exit the home as the fire had grown substantially and they were being overcome by the smoke. As more deputies arrived and helped the fire department to put out the fire, deputies were able to re-enter the home and remove the suspect from a bedroom.

The man was taken to a local hospital where he was treated and released before being taken to the Sheboygan County Detention Center where he is currently being held on potential charges of Disorderly Conduct (Domestic Violence), Battery (Domestic violence), Intimidation of a Victim, Criminal Damage to Property, 2nd Degree Reckless Endangering of Safety, and Arson.

Officials report that two deputies were taken to local hospitals for medical treatment and the victim was found nearby with non-life-threatening injuries. She is being assisted by the Red Cross.

Multiple Fire agencies in the area responded to the scene and the fire was completely extinguished, however, the home did end up with substantial damage.

At this time, no other details are available. Local Five will update this story if any additional information is released.