MOSEL, Wis. (WFRV) – Sheboygan law enforcement report that a residential fire occurred on Wednesday afternoon in the Town of Mosel.

According to the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, around 5:30 p.m., deputies responded to a residential fire at the W900 block County Road FF in the Town of Mosel.

Upon arrival, deputies report seeing flames coming from the back of the home.

Officials say the cause of the fire is unknown and report no known injuries stemming from the incident.

