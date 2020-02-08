UPDATE: Sheboygan County deputies say missing teen not in ‘imminent danger’

SATURDAY 2/8/2020 8:10 a.m.

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Sheboygan County deputies say, 16-year-old teen, Brandon Bruss, reported missing early Saturday morning, is in no imminent danger.

Police say they don’t suspect foul play and are trying to locate him for his family.

For more on this story read the original post below.

Local 5 News will update this story as it develops.

ORIGINAL STORY: Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office searches for missing teen

SATURDAY 2/8/2020

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in search of missing 16-year-old Brandon Bruss.

Officials say Bruss was last seen on February 6 around 6 p.m., after he left to go to a local PetSmart.

Authorities report Bruss is a 5’4″ weighing around 125 pounds and was last seen wearing a black hoodie with a Nike logo and blue jeans and driving a blue trailblazer with a black tailgate.

Deputies say Bruss is diabetic.

If you have more information regarding this investigation contact the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office at 920-459-5133.