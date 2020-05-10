Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office searches for suspect tied to thefts in areas

1  of  2
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the publics’ help in identifying a man that is a suspect for recent thefts in the Sheboygan area.

On May 10, Sheboygan police posted on their Facebook page asking for any information regarding a suspect believed to be tied to recent local store thefts.

Officials say the suspect was seen fleeing in a Chevrolet Impala with registration plates that do not belong to the vehicle.

Authorities confirm that the Wisconsin registration on the vehicle is AFX5998.

If you have any information on the suspect contact the Sheboygan Countywide Crime Stoppers.

