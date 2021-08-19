LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

UPDATE: One seriously injured in two-car crash on STH 57 in Sheboygan Co.

THURSDAY 8/19/2021 8:54 p.m.

LYNDON, Wis. (WFRV) – One person had to travel by air ambulance after receiving serious injuries in a two-car crash on STH 57.

According to a release, the accident happened in the Town of Lyndon around 6:30 p.m. when one car traveling east on County N failed to yield right of way to a car driving north on STH 57.

The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office says one of the people in the County N car had to be flown by a LifeNet Air Ambulance to the Froedtert Hospital after receiving serious injuries.

The other three, two from the County N car and the driver of the STH 57 car, were also injured and sent to local hospitals.

UPDATE: Sheboygan crash cleared on WIS 57, lanes open

THURSDAY 8/19/2021 8:35 p.m.

SHEBOYGAN CO., Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT says the crash is cleared and lanes are back open.

Original Story: Sheboygan crash impacts traffic on WIS 57 from CTH N to WIS 28

THURSDAY 8/19/2021 6:52 p.m.

SHEBOYGAN CO., Wis. (WFRV) – A crash is impacting north and south lanes on WIS 57 from CTH N to WIS 28.

WisDOT reports the estimated time will take two hours.

The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Department is at the location.

Local 5 will update this article when more information becomes available.

