SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is dead following an incident in the town of Sheboygan early Tuesday morning.

According to the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, dispatch received an emergency call shortly after 8:00 a.m. reporting an unresponsive man in a ditch. The caller stated that they had heard ‘a loud noise’, and when they went outside to investigate, they located the victim.

Deputies responded to the scene, but the victim was pronounced dead. Law enforcement has arrested a suspect involved in this incident.

Names of both the victim and the suspect are being withheld at this, and more information is expected to be released on Wednesday.