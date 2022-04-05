SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis. (WFRV) – The mother of 8-year-old Oliver Hitchcock, who died after she allegedly killed the boy has been officially charged.

Natalia Hitchcock is being charged with one count of First Degree Intentional Homicide and one count of Attempt First Degree Intentional Homicide.

According to the complaint, on March 30 around 4:55 p.m., Sheboygan Falls police officers, Sheboygan County Sheriffs, and Wisconsin State Patrol responded to an apartment on Plank Trail Lane for reports of a stabbing that may have involved an 8-year-old and a woman that wanted to kill herself.

When officers arrived, they found the boy laying on his back with bruising around his neck, consistent with being strangled – but there was no blood or other wounds. They began to provide the boy treatment and he was taken to a local hospital.

Back at the scene, officers reported that they found the mother, Natalia Hitchcock with a small kitchen knife. A witness, Hitchcock’s husband, was at the scene and said that she had tried to stab him, and allegedly stabbed herself. According to court documents, they have been married for 15 years and lived with their two children. The husband told officials that Hitchcock had recently been drinking and she reportedly became violent when she was angry.

The husband told officers that Hitchock’s mother lived in Russia and was worried about her mental state while watching the situation between Russia and Ukraine. Court documents say that Hitchcock wanted to buy survival gear, like a camping stove and fuel.

The criminal complaint goes on to state that on March 30, Hitchcock’s husband, Hitchcock, and their two children, one of them Oliver, were all home during Spring Break. He states that he took a nap when he was woken up by their 11-year-old child yelling that “Oliver is dead.” The husband found Oliver in his room laying at the base of the bunk bed, with red marks around his neck.

He tells detectives that Hitchcock was walking around the apartment with a knife saying she was going to kill everyone in the house. He was able to grab two knives away from her, at that time.

Officers led Hitchcock to a squad car and began questioning her about what happened. She went on to say that someone was controlling her mind and she was trying to save her sons from being abused. According to the criminal complaint, Hitchcock told detectives that she thought the Russian government was going to take her children and thought her husband was trying to sell the children on the dark web.

Hitchcock is being charged with Attempted First Degree Intentional Homicide for an incident that happened on March 29. While the 11-year-old was taking a bath, Hitchcock allegedly tried to hold him underwater.

The child was able to get out from underneath her but told authorities that if the water was higher he probably would have drowned. Hitchcock later hugged the child and the rest of their day reportedly went on as normal.

