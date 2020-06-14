Sheboygan Falls resident dead after single-vehicle rollover accident on Saturday

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Saturday afternoon in the Town of Sheboygan Falls.

The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office stated that at around 6:30 p.m., deputies responded to County Road J near Alpine Road for a report of a vehicle that was off the road and appeared to have been involved in a rollover accident.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered the body of a 64-year-old man from Sheboygan Falls. The victim is reported to have been ejected from the vehicle.

According to authorities, there were no other vehicles or passengers involved in the accident.

The investigation is still ongoing, Local 5 will update the story as it develops.

The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the following departments, Town of Sheboygan Falls Fire Department, Orange Cross Ambulance Service, and the Sheboygan County Medical Examiners Office.