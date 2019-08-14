Sheboygan father, son facing hate crime charges

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) — A father and son in Sheboygan are facing hate crime charges after reportedly attacking a family on July 4.

63-year-old Scott Roeder has been charged with Second-Degree Endangering Safety, Battery, and Disorderly Conduct. His son, 37-year-old Ryan Roeder, is charged with Battery – Domestic Abuse Repeater and Disorderly Conduct. All charges have been modified as hate crimes.

According to CBS 58, the two were among a group of men who approached a car with two African-American women inside. The victims claim the men were shouting the N-word, telling them to “Go back go Milwaukee” and throwing beer cans at the vehicle. They also reportedly tried to drag one of the women — identified as Christalla McKinnie — into their house.

McKinnie’s father, Gregory Thomas, says he tried to step in when two of the men attempted to attack him with a shovel and a knife.

“The guy came out with a shovel…I got my hands up so it wouldn’t hit me in the face, so he hit me in the side twice.” Gregory Thomas

Six men were arrested from the incident, including Scott and Ryan Roeder. Ryan is scheduled to appear in court August 21 for his preliminary hearing. Meanwhile, Thomas has also been charged with disorderly conduct, though he claims he was acting in self-defense.