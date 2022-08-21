SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Within minutes of each other, the Sheboygan Fire Department received two calls for two different structure fires, one with a report of people trapped. These were the fourth and fifth fires in Sheboygan within a week.

According to a release, the first call came in at 12:37 a.m. and it reported that three people were trapped in the 700 block of North 14th Street.

When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the second-story window and three people trapped on the second-story porch.

While a crew was rescuing the residents with ladders, a second crew battled the fire from the outside of the home and then entered the building to put out the remaining fire.

At 12:40 a.m., the Sheboygan Fire Department got a second report of a structure fire, this time in the 2000 block of Cooper Avenue.

Reports state that two fire trucks were diverted from the initial fire to respond to the second call. Mutual aid was given from the Town of Wilson, Village of Kohler, and Town of Sheboygan Fire Departments to assist with the second reported fire.

When crews arrived at the Cooper Avenue fire, residents had already been evacuated and the fire was coming from a second-story window.

Both fires were successfully extinguished and crews remained on the scenes of both fires for three hours checking for hot spots and removing debris.

In total, seven people were displaced as a result of both fires. One person was treated and released on the scene of the Cooper Avenue Fire.

The causes of the fires remain under investigation, and the damage from the North 14th Street and Cooper Avenue fire totals $40,000 and $50,000 respectively.

Local 5 will provide an update to this story if more details are made available.