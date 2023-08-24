SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Distressed swimmers in Lake Michigan were rescued Wednesday evening by what the Sheboygan Fire Company is calling a “good samaritan.”

According to a release, crews responded at 5:41 p.m. to the 1600 block of South 7th Street where multiple swimmers in Lake Michigan, off the shore of King Park, were reported to be in distress.

By the time fire units and police arrived on the scene, all four swimmers had already been helped out of the water by a good samaritan.

All four swimmers were then taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and the scene was officially cleared at 6:30 p.m.

The Sheboygan Fire Department is using this incident as a reminder that everyone should be aware of the dangers of Lake Michigan and that everyone should wear a life jacket while in the water.