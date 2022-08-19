SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Sheboygan Fire Department is reminding residents within the community to ensure they have working smoke detectors after responding to its third fire in the past week.
According to a release, around 11:30 a.m., firefighters were sent to the 1100 Block of Grand Avenue for a report of a structure fire.
After crews arrived on the scene, firefighters identified smoke coming from the home. They immediately entered the home and found a fire in the kitchen. The Sheboygan Fire Department was able to quickly extinguish the fire, limiting any damage to the structure.
The homeowner was able to preoccupy the home and all fire units were cleared from the scene in under an hour.
Firefighters estimate that the fire caused around $5,000 in damages.
“The Sheboygan Fire Department would like to remind everyone of the importance of having working smoke detectors in their home. Please contact our department if you are a city resident and need a smoke detector,” explained Assistant Chief Michael Lubbert.