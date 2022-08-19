SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Sheboygan Fire Department is reminding residents within the community to ensure they have working smoke detectors after responding to its third fire in the past week.

According to a release, around 11:30 a.m., firefighters were sent to the 1100 Block of Grand Avenue for a report of a structure fire.

After crews arrived on the scene, firefighters identified smoke coming from the home. They immediately entered the home and found a fire in the kitchen. The Sheboygan Fire Department was able to quickly extinguish the fire, limiting any damage to the structure.

Sheboygan Fire Department 8-19-2022

The homeowner was able to preoccupy the home and all fire units were cleared from the scene in under an hour.

Firefighters estimate that the fire caused around $5,000 in damages.

“The Sheboygan Fire Department would like to remind everyone of the importance of having working smoke detectors in their home. Please contact our department if you are a city resident and need a smoke detector,” explained Assistant Chief Michael Lubbert.