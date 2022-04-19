Sheboygan fire leaves three without a home, causes $75k in damages

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – A Monday evening fire in Sheboygan left three people without a home and is still under investigation.

According to the Sheboygan Fire Department, on April 18 around 11:45 p.m., crews responded to a reported fire in the 400 block of Niagara Avenue. When crews arrived they found ‘heavy’ flames coming from the roof of the home.

The fire was put out, and firefighters were able to hand over the family’s pets unharmed. Three people are without a home from the fire.

Photo courtesy of Sheboygan Fire Department

Photo courtesy of Sheboygan Fire Department

Photo courtesy of Sheboygan Fire Department

Photo courtesy of Sheboygan Fire Department

No injuries were reported, and the fire is still under investigation. Officials estimate that the fire caused $75,000 in damages.

Local 5 will continue to update this story if more details are released.