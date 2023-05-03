SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Firefighters in Sheboygan helped to rescue a person who was trapped on the roof of a home that was on fire on Tuesday night.

According to the Sheboygan Fire Department, crews first received reports of a structure fire just before 10:40 p.m. on May 2.

The first crews to arrive at the home in the 1900 block of South 13th Street say they noticed ‘heavy fire’ coming from the second story of the home and one person trapped on the roof.

Crews immediately began to rescue the victim while the next crews to arrive entered the structure and began an ‘aggressive attack’ on the fire while also searching the residence for additional people.

In total, the fire was completely extinguished within 90 minutes, the release says.

Authorities note that the person who was trapped, along with a firefighter, suffered minor injuries and were treated and released on scene by paramedics.

Due to significant damage, one person was displaced as a result of the fire and the American Red Cross responded to the scene to assist the victim. Officials estimate the damage to be roughly $75,000

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, authorities say. No additional information has been provided.