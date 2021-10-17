Sheboygan house fire leaves 10 people without a home

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Ten Sheboygan residents have been removed from their home after a careless use of smoking materials caused a fire on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Sheboygan Fire Department (SFD), at around 12:16 p.m., crews responded to the 600 block of Superior Avenue after receiving multiple reports of a residence on fire.

Upon arrival, SFD says they found a porch fire that extended to the second floor and attic area. Officials report they were able to quickly bring the fire under control with the help of neighboring agencies.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported, however, 10 people were removed from their homes. These residents are being assisted by the Red Cross.

Crews estimate the fire left $50,000 worth of damages in its wake. Officials have determined the fire was a result of careless use of smoking materials.

SFD is reminding residents to put their cigarettes out in an ashtray or bucket with sand and use an ashtray with a wide base so they won’t tip over and cause a fire.