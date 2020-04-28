1  of  2
UPDATE: One dead, and one displaced after Sheboygan house fire

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Sheboygan Fire Department has confirmed that a person has died in a house fire that took place in the City of Sheboygan on April 28.

Officials say the fire happened in the 2300 Block of South 9th Street.

Sheboygan firefighters note that upon arriving at the scene, they saw light smoke coming from the second floor of the building. When firefighters entered the building they say they found one victim on the second floor.

Authorities report the victim was treated on the scene and then taken to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Officials report another individual has been displaced due to smoke and water damage and was not
reported to be injured during the fire.

Firefighters say the fire was extinguished by crews on the scene and that helped limit the fire damage on the second floor and estimate around $20,000 was done in damages.

Investigators say the cause of the fire is still under investigation at this time. Local 5 News will update as this story develops.

Original Story: Sheboygan law enforcement respond to house fire

TUESDAY 4/8/2020 4:45 p.m.

Sheboygan law enforcement are responding to a house fire on S. 9th Street and advise residents to avoid the area.

The Sheboygan Police department announced on Tuesday that they are assisiting the Sheboygan Fire Department at a house fire in the 2300 block of S. 9th Street.

Police are advising residents to avoid the area. Local 5 will update this story as it develops

