Sheboygan man arrested after allegedly robbing liquor store

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – A 20-year-old Sheboygan man is in custody after allegedly robbing a liquor store on Sunday.

Sheboygan Police say officers responded to Fischer’s Food & Liquor on 12th Street just after 1 p.m. for a reported robbery.

Officers determined a man, described as wearing a bandana over his face with his hands in the front pocket of his hooded sweatshirt, demanded money from the clerk. He then reportedly fled on foot after the clerk handed over an unknown amount of cash.

Sheboygan Police say that shortly after officers arrived in the area, they observed a person matching the description of the suspect and attempted to make contact with that person. The suspect then fled from officers only to be caught a short time later and taken into custody without further incident.

When the 20-year-old Sheboygan man was taken into custody, $500 cash was recovered. Charges of robbery and obstructing an officer have been referred to the District Attorney’s Office. The man remains in custody at the Sheboygan County Detention Center.

