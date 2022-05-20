(WFRV) – A man from Sheboygan was found with over 80 grams of cocaine and $1,700+ in cash during a traffic stop in Columbia County.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, on May 17 around 11 a.m., a traffic stop was done on Highway 33. The driver reportedly did not have a valid driver’s license.

Authorities found probable cause to search the vehicle. During the search, 82.7 grams of cocaine, packaging materials and over $1,700 were found.

The driver was identified as 34-year-old Buck Hallisch, who is from Sheboygan. He was taken to the Columbia County Jail.

Hallisch was held on the following charges:

Possession with Intent – Cocaine >40 grams

Operating While Revoked

Anyone with information on drug activity in Columbia County is asked to call 1-800-293-TIPS. No additional information was provided.