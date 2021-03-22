Sheboygan man charged after shooting firearm into the air

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – After an investigation, Sheboygan Police charged a man with Endangering Safety by Use of a Dangerous Weapon for shooting his firearm into the air.

According to authorities, on Saturday, March 20 around 1:00 a.m. Sheboygan Police Officers responded to the 1200 block of South 13th Street for a report of gunshots.

Officers were not able to find any evidence, and after speaking with local residents could not determine an exact location of the incident.

Later in the day, a witness reported a shell casing that was found, and officers identified a 29-year-old Sheboygan man who admitted to firing his firearm into the air.

Authorities say there is no evidence that he did it to harm or frighten anyone, and there was no evidence of any reported injuries.

The man was charged with Endangering Safety by Use of a Dangerous Weapon.

Local 5 will update this story if more information becomes available.