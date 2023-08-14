SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is dead, and a child suffered injuries after a vehicle accident on Interstate 43 in the Town of Sheboygan on Monday.

According to a release, the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office received multiple 911 calls shortly before 4:30 p.m. in reference to a vehicle accident on I-43 southbound at State Highway 23.

Preliminary investigations reveal that a 31-year-old Sheboygan man lost control of their vehicle and crossed into the path of a semi-tractor trailer.

This reportedly resulted in a motor vehicle accident, leaving the 31-year-old dead. In addition, a three-year-old passenger received minor injuries and was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital.

The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office reports that the operator of the semi-tractor trailer was uninjured during the incident.

The crash remains under investigation by deputies, and the names of the operators are not being released at this time.

No further details were provided.

Local 5 News will update this when more information is released.