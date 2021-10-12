Sheboygan man dead after motorcycle accident, was not wearing a helmet

TOWNSHIP OF MEEME, Wis. (WFRV) – A Sheboygan man is dead after losing control of his motorcycle.

According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, the accident happened on Sunday, October 10 around 6:56 p.m. on HWY XX near Pioneer Road. 32-year-old Collin Lundskow-Biederwolf lost control of his motorcycle and was ejected from it after hitting the roadway. He was taken to Theda Clark Trauma Center by air ambulance for severe head injuries.

Lundskow-Biederwolf died of his injuries on Monday afternoon.

Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the accident and he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.