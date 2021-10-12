LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Sheboygan man dead after motorcycle accident, was not wearing a helmet

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TOWNSHIP OF MEEME, Wis. (WFRV) – A Sheboygan man is dead after losing control of his motorcycle.

According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, the accident happened on Sunday, October 10 around 6:56 p.m. on HWY XX near Pioneer Road. 32-year-old Collin Lundskow-Biederwolf lost control of his motorcycle and was ejected from it after hitting the roadway. He was taken to Theda Clark Trauma Center by air ambulance for severe head injuries.

Lundskow-Biederwolf died of his injuries on Monday afternoon.

Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the accident and he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Sports Xtra: Denmark football coach Tom Neuman interview

Xceptional Athlete: Freedom senior golfer Callie Berg

NLDS GAME 2: Brewers / Braves - Kyle Wrap

High School Sports Xtra: Luxemburg-Casco & Denmark set up NEC title showdown; 8-man highlights

Spirit Squad of the Week: Fond du Lac's Military Homecoming

Team of the Week: De Pere