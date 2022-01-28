Sheboygan man dies after jeep crashes into truck with baby on board

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SCHLESWIG, Wis. (WFRV) – A 24-year-old Sheboygan man was killed after his vehicle collided with a truck that was occupied by a woman and a baby on Friday morning in the township of Schleswig.

According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, at around 9:48 a.m., deputies responded to the intersection of STH 32 and STH 57 for reports of a crash.

A preliminary investigation determined that a 24-year-old Sheboygan man was driving southbound on STH 32/57 in a 2017 Jeep Patriot when he failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado that was heading northbound on STH 57.

The 2019 Chevrolet Silverado was reportedly occupied by the driver, a 21-year-old woman from New Holstein, and an infant.

Authorities confirmed that the 24-year-old man from Sheboygan suffered fatal injuries during the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies stated that the 21-year-old New Holstein woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital to receive further treatment. The infant in the truck was reportedly uninjured.

No further information is available at this time. The investigation into this incident remains ongoing. Local 5 will continue to update this story as it progresses.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Amid win streak, St. Norbert men's hockey team seeks familiar goal

Locker Room: Keys to next season

Inside Skinny

Locker Room: Rodgers, LaFleur, Gary

Locker Room: Packers eliminated from playoffs

HS Sports Xtra: State's top teams roll in FRCC, FVA