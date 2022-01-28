Sheboygan man dies after jeep crashes into truck with baby on board

SCHLESWIG, Wis. (WFRV) – A 24-year-old Sheboygan man was killed after his vehicle collided with a truck that was occupied by a woman and a baby on Friday morning in the township of Schleswig.

According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, at around 9:48 a.m., deputies responded to the intersection of STH 32 and STH 57 for reports of a crash.

A preliminary investigation determined that a 24-year-old Sheboygan man was driving southbound on STH 32/57 in a 2017 Jeep Patriot when he failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado that was heading northbound on STH 57.

The 2019 Chevrolet Silverado was reportedly occupied by the driver, a 21-year-old woman from New Holstein, and an infant.

Authorities confirmed that the 24-year-old man from Sheboygan suffered fatal injuries during the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies stated that the 21-year-old New Holstein woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital to receive further treatment. The infant in the truck was reportedly uninjured.

No further information is available at this time. The investigation into this incident remains ongoing. Local 5 will continue to update this story as it progresses.