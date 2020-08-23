Sheboygan man facing multiple citations after vehicle pursuit

KOHLER, Wis. (WFRV) – A 44-year-old Sheboygan man was hospitalized and faces multiple traffic violations after a police pursuit in Sheboygan County Sunday morning.

Kohler Police say an officer attempted to stop a vehicle for a speeding violation at around 10 a.m. on CTH A south of CTH PP in the Village of Kohler.

The vehicle continued on for some time with no change in driving behavior as the officer followed with both lights and siren activated, according to police. The vehicle began pulling over as it entered the City of Sheboygan Falls, but the driver accelerated rapidly and fled.

Authorities called a pursuit as the suspect vehicle began operating at reckless speeds of about 80 mph in a 25 mph zone, driving through private property causing damage, and failing to stop at several stop signs in Sheboygan Falls.

Police say the suspect vehicle re-entered Kohler at dangerous speeds and failed to stop for stop signs. While traveling east on Greenfield Drive at Highland Drive, the vehicle failed to stop at a stop sign and negotiate a turn, causing a rollover crash.

The driver, a 44-year-old man from Sheboygan, was the only person injured in the crash. Kohler Police say he was treated and transported by ambulance with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

According to authorities, the man has been charged by Kohler Police for Eluding, a felony and cited by both Kohler Police and Sheboygan Falls Police for several traffic violations including: Operating While Intoxicated 1st, Open Intoxicant, Operating Without a License, Reckless Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Criminal Damage of Property, Speeding, and Failure to Stop at a Stop Sign.

The man has not yet been identified.

