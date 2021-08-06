LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Sheboygan man facing OWI charge after crash, own passenger airlifted to hospital

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – A Thursday evening crash in Sheboygan required two people to be airlifted to a hospital, and one driver is facing an OWI charge.

According to the Sheboygan Police Department, on August 5 around 8:20 p.m., there was a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of North 18th Street and Calumet Drive. A 52-year-old Sheboygan was turning onto Calumet Drive when he was hit by another vehicle.

The other vehicle was being driven by a 32-year-old Sheboygan man who had a 39-year-old passenger. Both the 52-year-old driver and 39-year-old were airlifted to Froedtert Hospital.

The 32-year-old driver is detained at the Sheboygan County Detention Center and was referred to the Sheboygan County District Attorney’s Office for a charge of OWI causing great bodily harm.

The Wisconsin State Patrol and the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Department are assisting with the investigation.

Local 5 will update this story if more information is released.

