LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Sheboygan man hospitalized after driving vehicle into retention pond

Note: This story has been updated based on corrected information from Sheboygan Police regarding the man making it to shore on his own.

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – A 19-year-old Sheboygan man was treated for hypothermia Thursday morning after driving his vehicle into a retention pond.

Sheboygan Police say officers responded to the scene around 7:40 a.m.

The man was reportedly driving south on S. 32nd Street when he traveled through the stop sign at Washington Avenue and into the pond.

When officers arrived, the man had made it to shore under his own power.

The man was transported to a local hospital and treated for hypothermia.

Sheboygan Police say the incident remains under investigation but, at this point, authorities say it appears to be the result of a medical event.

