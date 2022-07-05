SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Sheboygan Police Department is searching for those responsible after a man was found with a gunshot wound to his abdomen Monday evening.

According to the Sheboygan Police Department, on July 4 around 11:40 p.m. officers responded to the 1000 block of Michigan Avenue for a report of a person with a gunshot wound. When officers arrived, a 40-year-old man from Sheboygan was found with a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

The man was eventually taken to a Milwaukee area hospital for treatment. Officials say this is an isolated incident and are searching for those involved in the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call 920-459-3333. No additional information was provided, Local 5 will continue to update this story.