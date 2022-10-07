LANGLADE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Deputies in Langlade County are searching for a Sheboygan man who was last seen leaving a resort on Rolling Stone Lake in a paddle boat on September 30.

According to the Langlade County Sheriff’s Office, Adam Krause, a 58-year-old from Sheboygan, was last seen around 7 p.m. on September 30 leaving Joanie and Stub’s East Shore Resort.

Krause’s paddle boat was found empty on Rolling Stone Lake on the morning of October 1, Krause’s vehicle and cabin were also found both unoccupied.

Deputies say that Krause was wearing a black and white plaid shirt or jacket.

Langlade County Sheriff’s Office

Langlade County Sheriff’s Office

This week the Langlade County Sheriff’s Office, Marathon County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Wolf River Fire Department, and several other agencies conducted extensive air, water, and ground searches on and around Rolling Stone Lake without success.

Deputies are asking anyone with any information, or anyone who might have observed anything on Rolling Stone Lake or in the area of the lake, to contact the office at 715-627-6411.